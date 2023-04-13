Police said they have received reports of pickpockets targeting shoppers in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.

They said: “Please be aware of your surroundings in busy shops, markets and shopping centres because they are ideal places for pickpockets, as it’s easier for them to brush past people, take items and blend into the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pick pockets can sometimes work in groups.

Shoppers warned to be vigilant as pickpocketing increases in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

“If you are drawing money out of the bank remember to place it in a wallet or purse before you leave the bank or think about a money belt or purse that can be hidden under a jacket/clothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have issued a checklist to help prevent thefts:

Keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times. Attach purse bells to your purse, the bells will alert you should anyone try and remove it from your bag.

Carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest.

Return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do use a purse that’s difficult to open. One that zips or snaps shut is best, and keep it closed.

Don’t leave your bag on the back of a pushchair or on your trolley.

Do use a money belt if you’re carrying a significant quantity of cash.

Do conceal your wallet in a buttoned or zipped pocket where it doesn’t bulge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad