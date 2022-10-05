SmartWater Initiative rolls into homes of Portobello in Wakefield

Safer Together - Wakefield Community Safety Partnership is fully funding the initiative which is being delivered by West Yorkshire Police with the support of Wakefield Council and Wakefield District Housing.

Under the scheme, which launches on Friday, October 7, around 750 properties will be provided with SmartWater packs, including signage making it clear to thieves that products in all those homes are now protected by the solution and can be traced.

Protecting your home and possessions using marking solutions of this kind will reduce and disrupt the market for stolen goods through making them seem less attractive to criminals.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “SmartWater has been successfully used for crime detection in the Wakefield District for the last four years.

"This new initiative, however, aims to make residents feel safer and be safer through protecting their property and possessions.

“Thanks to the backing and funding of the Safer Together - Wakefield Community Safety Partnership, the ‘SmartWater village’ concept aims to reduce burglary, robbery, and theft in the area.

“If we can prevent crime in the first place, we can save members of the community the distress that comes with being a victim of crime. Also, by reducing crime rates, the cost of home and car insurance can fall significantly.

“We hope this work sends a strong message to potential criminals, that as always, we are taking burglary extremely seriously and you will get caught.

“I hope that this is the start of seeing forensic marking being used in every home across the Wakefield district.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health and Chair of the Safer Together Partnership, said: “I am very pleased that the SmartWater scheme is being extended to help fight crime in our local communities, by allowing people to protect their properties.