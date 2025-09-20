A son attacked his elderly father and almost blinded him during a row, but later told police he had been beaten “thousands of times” by his dad over the years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Vickers described his father as a “violent bully” after leaving the 72-year-old requiring surgery on his eye.

Vickers admitted GBH without intent at Leeds Crown Court. He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that Vickers was staying at his father’s home on Fairfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield.

Vickers attacked his father at his home on Fairfield Avenue in Ossett. | WYP / Google Maps

In the early hours of August 28, Vickers returned after a night out and having had a “few drinks”, prosecutor Lea Levine said.

He found his diabetic father arguing with his teenage daughter about tidiness.

Vickers became angry and approached his father, who was sat watching TV in a chair next to his bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began punching him to the face, striking him four times. He told his father: “I’ve wanted to do this for years.”

It was the first time he had used violence against his father.

The elderly man was taken to Dewsbury Hospital by his other son, then to Pinderfields for surgery after being unable to open his eyelid.

Having been arrested, 45-year-old Vickers admitted the attack during his interview, saying his father was being verbally abusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his own behaviour reminded him of how his father treated him. Vickers said he hit his dad four times but said his father him “thousands of times in the past”.

The court heard that the victim was still in hospital and his sight had not yet returned.

Mitigating, Lily Wildman told the court it had been a “short-lived, spontaneous assault”.

She said there was was a “significant history of violence and abuse towards the defendant”. She added: “There’s clearly more to this than meets the eye between the complainant and the defendant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She conceded that Vickers had a problem with alcohol and wanted to move away from the area on his release.

The judge, Recorder Tom Little KC said Vickers had shown “little remorse” for the assault, but conceded it was perhaps due to the claims about his father’s abusive ways.

He gave him a 20-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 25 rehabilitation days to complete, a 120-day alcohol monitoring requirement and a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his father.