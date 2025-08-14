South Hiendley pensioner jailed for ‘ferocious attack’ on partner

A South Hiendley man has been jailed after a ‘ferocious attack’ on his then partner at the home they shared.

Ian Rothery, aged 70, of High Street, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday, August 14) where he was sentenced to six years and eight months for causing grievious bodily harm with intent.

At 8.38pm on Sunday, February 2, Rothery called 999 and said he had killed his girlfriend before clearing the line.

He was called back and initially said ‘forget about it’ before again saying he had killed his girlfriend by stabbing her.

Ian Rothery attacked his partner in what was described as a 'ferocious attack'

Police and paramedics found the victim, who is now aged 67, at a neighbour's house and taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

CCTV showed that after initially being assaulted inside the property, she escaped to the front garden where she was further assaulted by Rothery with him seen kicking her while she laid on the floor.

The victim provided victim personal statement to the court, saying: “Prior to the incident, I was a fit and healthy woman with no fears and only contentment.

"I had a lot of pleasures in life, such as dog walking, meeting friends, enjoying my village walks.

"The difference to what my life once was to what it has become is unfathomable. That’s because of Ian. I’ve been left hurt, frightened, living with constant pain and flash backs.

"This is no life. But I know with the help of my family, especially my son and daughter, that I will be able to rebuild myself and eventually heal.

"How long this will take, who knows. I don’t want to think of Ian anymore and won’t comment but I hope that justice is served so nobody has to go through what I had to.

"Next time, there might not be a second chance.”

PC Becky Thompson said: “The complainant was subjected to a ferocious attack which caused serious injuries and has had a lasting impact.

“Throughout the investigation, she has shown immense courage and bravery in supporting a prosecution and assisting the police and CPS to bring the defendant to justice.

“I hope the sentencing brings the complainant a sense of closure and, with the assistance of family, she can look to the future positively.”