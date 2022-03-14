Special constable from Wakefield who fantasised about abusing youngsters to be sentenced this month

Jack Mallinson, 25, was identified by investigators as using the encrypted messaging app Wickr under the username winterz100 to send the vile posts.

Mallinson, a trainee solicitor and special police constable with West Yorkshire Police - a part-time voluntary role - was arrested on January 7 last year by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Officers found 3,710 indecent images of children on his mobile phone in categories A-C and 14 extreme pornographic bestiality images on his gaming laptop.

Leeds Crown Court.

Mallinson, was charged with five counts of making and possessing indecent images of children and one count of publishing obscene posts.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and is due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on March 30.

NCA operations manager Matthew Brooks said: “Behind every one of these images and videos is a young victim, who is powerless and exploited.