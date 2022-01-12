Speeding accountant who gave police her sister's details avoids going to prison

Laura Hellas did not have a driving licence when officers clocked her red Saab travelling at 57 mph in a 40 mph zone on the A650 at Wakefield in November 2020.

Prosecutor Michael smith said she was pulled over near Lofthouse, where she told the police she was running late and did not have her licence on her.

The 30-year-old then gave her sister’s details as her own.

But when he sister received a court summons in May last year, she contacted police who then tracked down Laura.

The mother of two was interviewed in July and admitted not having a licence.

Hellas, of Butterbowl Drive, Leeds, admitted perverting the course of justice. She has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said that the qualified accountant had been in an abusive relationship and was sleeping in her car at the time.

He said: “In cases such as these the court is often met with a defendant who often misleads in order to take points for a partner or for someone involved in crime.

“She was in the most terrible of circumstances, and was sleeping in her car.”

He said Hellas' sister had been made aware of the situation and Hellas had put her in a “very difficult position”.

But he added: “She (Hellas) was terrified her car would be seized by police. It had all her worldly possessions.”

He said that Hellas was now in housing association property and was still working in her job.

The judge, Recorder Taryn Turner said that “cases such as these invariably call for custodial sentences to put others off”.

But she said it was a “sad” situation she had found herself in and said: “I’m satisfied you have learned your lesson.”