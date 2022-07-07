Spice-smoking prisoner stabbed inmate to clear drug debt

Joshua Jeffreys, who is serving an extended sentence for attempted murder, carried out the frenzied attack on the man with a makeshift, plastic knife.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Graham O'Sullivan said the victim had returned to his cell at the maximum security prison on the afternoon February 2 last year, before turning round to see Jeffreys stood behind him.

Without saying he word he launched at the victim and began stabbing him in the hand, arm and stomach.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMP Wakefield.

When the victim began screaming, a prison officer ran into the cell to find Jeffreys holding the man with one arm from behind and stabbing him with the other.

He then dropped the makeshift knife on the bed.

During questioning, Jeffreys admitted what he had done, and said he thought attacking the prisoner would help clear a debt he had amassed over his use of the psychoactive synthetic drug, spice.

He said he had been ordered to stab a prison officer, but chose to stab the inmate because he was an easier target. He claimed he did not want to cause serious harm.

He said he made the knife by taking a piece of plastic and sharpening it on the wall.

Despite suffering stab wounds, the victim needed minimum treatment.

Jeffreys, who is now 28, admitted a charge of wounding with intent and possessing an unauthorised weapon.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Wakefield.

The court was told he has two convictions for four offences, and was jailed in November 2018 for attempted murder. He was given 10 years' jail with a five-year extended period.

Mitigating, Charlotte Noddings said a medical report suggests Jeffreys was suffering from psychosis at the time of the attack and was now "extremely remorseful".

She added that he is no longer smoking spice, has bettered himself while behind bars by achieving academic qualifications and was willing to work.