'Stupid' driver sped away from Wakefield police with two-week-old baby in his car

Officers tried to flag down the car on Doncaster Road in Wakefield, at around 7.30pm on March 12, suspecting it to be on false registration plates.

But the driver, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, refused to stop and made off with his partner and two young children in the vehicle. As a result, the police did not initially pursue the car.

The driver tried to flee police at speed on Doncaster Road in Wakefield with a two-week-old baby in the car. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The motorist was seen driving at speed, ran red lights and overtook other vehicles, Leeds Crown Court heard. Police used a stinger device to burst the vehicle’s tyres and bring it eventually to a stop, with the driver then getting out and trying to flee on foot.

He was quickly detained. The 26-year-old admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and ill treatment of a child.

He has previous convictions for driving, including failing to report an accident and having no licence or insurance.

Mitigating, Harry Bradford said the driver was “scared” at the thought of prison and conceded he let his family down. He added: “He does not minimise that day. He is an individual who has shown remorse.”

Judge Penelope Belcher told the defendant: “This appalling driving put at risk yourself, your partner, your two children and all the other road users in that area, including other children potentially crossing roads.

“It was an utterly stupid thing to do in panic. You only have yourself to blame.

“Your history of offending makes this more serious. The message it sends to the court is that you do not care.”

She gave him 10 months’ jail, but suspended it for two years. She told him to complete 25 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. She also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered he take an extended retest to get his licence back.