‘Substantial’ amount of cannabis discovered during drugs raid in Castleford
A substantial amount of cannabis was discovered by police at a house in Castleford.
Officers from Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team and officers from Pontefract and Wakefield Central, visited the house on Rhodes Street with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act yesterday (Thursday, August 28).
Once inside the property, officers discovered a substantial amount of cannabis.
As a result, the female occupant has been arrested for possession with intent to supply.
She has since been released on bail to allow further enquiries