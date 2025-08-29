‘Substantial’ amount of cannabis discovered during drugs raid in Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A substantial amount of cannabis was discovered by police at a house in Castleford.

Officers from Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team and officers from Pontefract and Wakefield Central, visited the house on Rhodes Street with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act yesterday (Thursday, August 28).

Once inside the property, officers discovered a substantial amount of cannabis.

As a result, the female occupant has been arrested for possession with intent to supply.

She has since been released on bail to allow further enquiries

