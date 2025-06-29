'Surrender the swords': Owners of ninja swords urged to hand them in or face prison

From August 1, ninja swords will be banned, making it illegal to possess, manufacture, import or sell the deadly weapons. (Home Office)

Owners of soon-to-be illegal ninja swords are being urged to surrender them or face prosecution and even prison.

West Yorkshire Police is joining partner forces across the country in supporting a new Home Office surrender and compensation scheme for the soon to be banned weapons starting on July 1 and running up to July 31.

The scheme is launching ahead of new legislation which will come into effect on August 1, making it a criminal offence to possess ninja swords in private or manufacture, import, or sell them.

It is already a criminal offence to carry the weapons in public.

Ninja swords are defined as having a blade between 14 and 24 inches, a straight cutting edge, and a tanto-style point (angled tip).

People in West Yorkshire who bought and legally own the weapons will be able to hand them in at police station helpdesks at: Havertop Police Station in Wakefield, Elland Road Police Station in Leeds, Richmond Close Police Station in Calderdale, Trafalgar House Police Station in Bradford and Castlegate Police Station in Kirklees.

To be eligible to claim compensation for one of the ninja swords you must lawfully own the item and be able to provide proof, such as a receipt, that it was bought before March 27, 2025.

The standard compensation offered by the Home Office will be £5 per weapon, unless proof can be provided the item had a higher cost.

Compensation can only be claimed at the same time as a weapon is being handed over, and those doing so should download and complete a compensation form before attending one of the West Yorkshire police stations.

The form, and more details of the scheme, can be found at compensation scheme - GOV.UK

Possession in private, supply, sale, and importation of ninja swords after August 1 could lead to a prison sentence of up to six months, potentially increasing to two years under new measures.

Carrying a weapon in public already carries a penalty of up to four years in prison.

Chief Inspector James Kitchen of Operation Jemlock, said: “I would urge anyone who legally owns one to take advantage of the scheme and hand them in.

“We have seen cases locally and nationally where these weapons have been used to cause fear and injury.

“Carrying one of the weapons in public was already a criminal offence punishable by a prison sentence, but the upcoming ban on keeping them in the home will only support us by significantly reducing their availability.”

He added: “The Home Office is paying compensation for each sword handed in, so clearly it is in the interests of owners to do the right thing and dispose of these blades safely with us before it becomes a crime to possess them.

“While West Yorkshire Police is taking part in the national surrender, I do want to reassure residents that if any weapons are handed to us which are linked to crime, we will of course fully investigate and take necessary action.

“During the surrender officers working on Jemlock will also be visiting those who currently sell these weapons to remind them of the new legislation.

“Reducing knife crime remains a priority for West Yorkshire Police and the Violence Reduction Partnership and we fully investigate all incidents of serious violence.”