Suspect held after police smash door of house during drugs raid

A man arrested following a drugs raid at a Featherstone home has been held on remand.

By Nick Frame
Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:58 am

Ramazan Azhami, 27, was detained following the bust on Featherstone Lane on March 17, close to the junction with Gladstone Street.

Police smashed the front door in and found a room full of plants, along with growing equipment.

Azhami, who gave an address in East Finchley, London, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on a drugs and fraud charge.

The remains of the door and the plants found.

He will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 14.