Suspect held after police smash door of house during drugs raid

Ramazan Azhami, 27, was detained following the bust on Featherstone Lane on March 17, close to the junction with Gladstone Street.

Police smashed the front door in and found a room full of plants, along with growing equipment.

Azhami, who gave an address in East Finchley, London, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on a drugs and fraud charge.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of the door and the plants found.