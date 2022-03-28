Suspect held after police smash door of house during drugs raid
A man arrested following a drugs raid at a Featherstone home has been held on remand.
By Nick Frame
Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:58 am
Ramazan Azhami, 27, was detained following the bust on Featherstone Lane on March 17, close to the junction with Gladstone Street.
Police smashed the front door in and found a room full of plants, along with growing equipment.
Azhami, who gave an address in East Finchley, London, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on a drugs and fraud charge.
He will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 14.