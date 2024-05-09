Suspected Organised Crime Gang activity in the Agbrigg area leads to police initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in the Agbrigg area of Wakefield are being encouraged to support a project by police and partners to make long-lasting positive change in the community.

Operation H.A.B.B (Help Agbrigg Be Better) is an ongoing initiative which was given its name by local school children and launched following information about suspected Organised Crime Gang (OCG) activity in the area.

Organisations involved in Operation H.A.B.B include West Yorkshire Police, Wakefield Council, WDH and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Since last September, officers from the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have worked with partners and specialist resources from the Force to carry out a series of warrants and targeted initiatives in support of the operation.

Recent police activity includes a warrant being executed at an address on Clarion Street where Class A drugs and cash were found.

Three people were arrested with two later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remanded in custody.

In March, three people were arrested by NPT officers and later charged following a series of burglaries at the new Wakefield Trinity stadium.

Two of those arrested received custodial sentences.

West Yorkshire Police said that recorded violent crime in the Agbrigg area is down by 12 per cent with 88 offences recorded from October 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 compared to 100 offences recorded from April 1 2023 to September 30,2023.Inspector Andrew Dickinson, who leads the Wakefield West NPT, said: “While taking those involved in drugs supply and other offences off the streets is an important part of helping make Agbrigg better, this is just part of the work that is happening under Operation H.A.B.B.

“Operation H.A.B.B is about cleaning the area up, both metaphorically and literally – we are actually looking to have some community litter picking days in the future.

“We want everyone to play their part to Help Agbrigg Be Better and would love to see those living and working in the area getting involved in upcoming events and opportunities.

“We also need the community to support us by reporting anything that makes them feel unsafe or concerned in the area. That could be providing information to the police about serious and organised crime but could also be passing on information to the council about streets or community spaces that have issues with littering or flytipping.”

