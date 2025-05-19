Targeted operations, knife sweeps and high-visibility patrols: Tackling knife crime across West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police will intensify efforts to tackle knife crime as part of a special force-wide operation this week

The force is again supporting the national Sceptre initiative, which runs between May 19 and 25, and aims to reduce knife-related offences and raise awareness about the dangers of carrying bladed weapons.

This operation follows a recent successful prosecution in Wakefield, where police seized 126 illegal combat-style knives from the Mega Pound Store on Kirkgate.

The store owner pleaded guilty in April and was fined, ordered to pay court costs, and cover the destruction of the seized weapons.

This week, officers from Operation Jemlock and Neighbourhood Policing Teams will join colleagues across the county in a series of targeted actions.

Key Activities During the Week, include:

High-visibility patrols in over 66 knife crime hotspots

Targeted operations to apprehend individuals wanted for robbery and knife-related offences

As part of efforts to promote safer travel, uniformed officers will be deployed at bus stations and interchanges across West Yorkshire.

Test purchase operations at retailers across the county, including a focus on online sellers

Knife sweeps in areas where weapons are known to be hidden

Public engagement at schools and transport hubs, including knife arches and awareness stalls.

There will also be a strong focus on tackling the online purchase of illegal knives, working in partnership with the UK Border Agency (UKBA) and other national bodies to identify and disrupt imports.

The campaign is supported by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP), led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

Since its inception in 2019, the VRP has delivered vital interventions across communities, reaching over 15,630 young people under 25, 1,234 adults, and training 477 professionals in 2024/25 alone.

This year’s Operation Sceptre coincides with Knife Crime Awareness Week, organised by the Ben Kinsella Trust, further amplifying the national conversation around knife crime prevention.

Chief Inspector James Kitchen, Head of Operation Jemlock, said: “We welcome the launch of this May’s Sceptre campaign, which shines a national spotlight on the devastating impact of knife crime.

"Our officers will be focusing resources on locating and arresting offenders, seizing illegal weapons, and providing visible reassurance in our communities.

“Education plays a vital role, but we also need societal pressure to make carrying a knife completely unacceptable.

"Together, we can drive down knife crime. We will also be supporting the national Knife Crime Awareness Week, which plays a valuable role in encouraging conversations in our communities about the dangers of knife offending.”

Alison Lowe OBE, West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, added: “Knives destroy lives. Tackling serious violence is at the heart of the Mayor’s Police and Crime Plan.

"We’ve all seen the tragic consequences. It’s on all of us to change attitudes through education and prevention.

"This Knife Crime Awareness Week, start the conversation. Help us make West Yorkshire a safer, fairer, and more inclusive place for everyone.”