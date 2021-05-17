Teen arrested after Wakefield burglary where suspect seen with gun

A teenager has been arrested following a burglary in Wakefield where a suspect was seen with a gun. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Police received a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Wakefield at around 5.40am on Sunday.

Firearms officers went to the incident after a suspect was seen to have a gun before being driven away from the scene.

After enquiries, a suspect vehicle was stopped in Rocheford Close in Hunslet at about 9am and two men were arrested nearby.

Both were later released without charge in relation to the burglary but were released under investigation on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with the intent to supply them.

A 17-year-old male was then arrested this morning (Monday) on suspicion of the aggravated burglary in Wakefield and he remains in custody.

Armed officers have carried out enquiries at a number of addresses across Leeds in relation to an outstanding suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

A complaint has also been received in relation to the use of force during the arrest of one of the men in Hunslet and enquiries will be carried out by West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate.

