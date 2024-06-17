Teen crack dealer stopped in Wakefield tried to stuff £1,500 of drugs up his bottom
Amaan Fox was in a Mitsubishi Colt when it was pulled over by officers on Aberford Road, near to the M62, on the evening of December 29, 2021.
He was with another male who was driving the vehicle, but officers noticed Fox fidgeting with his trousers as they pulled over. Having been searched, they found almost 150 separate wraps which he tried to plug in his anus, Leeds Crown Court was told.
There were 99 wraps of crack cocaine and 47 of heroin. He was also found with a small quantity of cannabis.
Fox, who was just 17 at the time but is now 19, admitted two offences of dealing in Class A drugs and one of possession of a Class B drug.
A probation report confirmed that police intelligence at the time knew that Fox, of Carlton Gardens, Keighley, was under pressure to sell drugs by dealers having run up an £8,000 debt due to his own cannabis and cocaine use. He had since cleared around half of that debt after threats were made to him and his family.
The probation report suggested Fox was “open and frank” about this dealing and “knew what he was doing”. Mitigating, John Bottomley said Fox was so scared of reprisals that the family home had been fitted with panic alarms.
Taking into account Fox’s age at the time, and evidence to support his claim about being pressured into dealing, Judge Simon Batiste said he would suspend the inevitable prison sentence.
He gave him 18 months’ jail, suspended for two years, 25 rehabilitation days and 160 hours of unpaid work.
He warned him that should be breach any terms of his sentence, he would be returned to court and sent to jail.