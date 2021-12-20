Teenage burglary gang targeted Pontefract home for off-road bike

Kain Batty, Robin Stray and Romy Davis kicked in the side door of the house on Orchard Head Crescent at around 2am on August 9, 2019.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Jemima Stephenson said a resident of the property, who was on her own, was woken by the repeated kicks and was left terrified, but noticed three men walking away from the house minutes later pushing her son's motorbike.

He had bought the Honda CRF around three weeks prior for £2,600.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orchard Head Crescent in Pontefract.

However, he and his father had been returning from a fishing trip when they also saw the three men walking along the street.

Realising it was his bike, he stopped, got out of his van and chased the three men who dropped the bike and ran.

The police, alerted by the lone female in the house, quickly found the three men in a white van a short time later. They also found face coverings, crowbars and a bike helmet in the vehicle.

Batty gave no comment during his interview, while Stray and Davis denied any involvement with the break in.

Stray and Davis have no previous convictions, while Batty has several including burglary, affray, taking without the owner's consent and driving while banned.

Batty admitted a charge of burglary, while Stray and Davis were found guilty after a trial.

Mitigating for Davis, Jessica Butterell said that her client was 19 at the time and had not been in trouble before or since.

She said he now had his own car recovery business and that his behaviour was "out of character".

For Stray, Khadim Al’Hassan said his client had done a "tremendous amount of growing up" since then.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "This was a targeted burglary, you knew what where you going and what you were going for.

"You kicked the door off its frame and you stole a valuable off-road bike.

"You were prepared to break into that address and you were operating as a group."

Batty, age 21, of Hawfield Close, Doncaster, was given a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £1,000 compensation.

Davis, age 22, of Sandal Park Drive, Doncaster, was given 24 months' jail, suspended for 18 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £1,000 compensation.