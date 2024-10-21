Teenager arrested following hit-and-run at Normanton petrol station that left man critically injured

A teenager has been arrested following a hit-and-run in Normanton.

A teenager has been arrested in Essex, following an incident in which a man was seriously injured at a petrol station in Normanton.

Police were called at 2:22am to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road, Normanton, yesterday morning (Sunday) to a report that a staff member had been hit by a vehicle after coming out of the shop to stop the driver of a black Audi who was driving off without paying for their fuel.

The man, aged 18, was arrested in the Essex area and is currently in police custody.

A vehicle has also been recovered by police.