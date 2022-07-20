Teenager hunted by police

Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or who can help them find 18-year-old Louis Heatherington from Ossett.
Officers wanted to speak to him in connection with reported attempted burglary, burglary and vehicle theft offending.
A number of enquiries are ongoing in the Wakefield area to locate him and anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220392713.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.