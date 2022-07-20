Teenager hunted by police

Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or who can help them find 18-year-old Louis Heatherington from Ossett.

Officers wanted to speak to him in connection with reported attempted burglary, burglary and vehicle theft offending.

A number of enquiries are ongoing in the Wakefield area to locate him and anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220392713.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Hetherington.