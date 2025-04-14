Teenager in Wakefield charged with possession of a firearm

His arrest followed the execution of warrants at properties on Pinderfields Road.

A 19-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a firearm in Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Bickersteth, of Pinderfields Road, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It relates to an incident on Belle Isle Drive, Wakefield, on April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (April 12) where he was further remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 12.

His arrest followed the execution of warrants at properties on Moorhouse Avenue and Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, earlier this week.