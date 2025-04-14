Teenager in Wakefield charged with possession of a firearm
A 19-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a firearm in Wakefield.
Thomas Bickersteth, of Pinderfields Road, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
It relates to an incident on Belle Isle Drive, Wakefield, on April 7.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (April 12) where he was further remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 12.
His arrest followed the execution of warrants at properties on Moorhouse Avenue and Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, earlier this week.