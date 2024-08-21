Terrified residents barricaded themselves in as burglar ransacked Wakefield home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Frightened occupants were forced to barricade themselves into their bedroom when a burglar smashed his way into their flat.

Luke Griffin forced his way into the property in Knottingley then tried to get into the room where the occupants were cowering, telling them he was after their £80 benefits money.

The 29-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted a charge of dwelling burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Benjamin Bell said the occupants, along with a friend, had been at home on March 4 when they heard a noise and saw Griffin climbing in through a window.

Griffin (pictured) was jailed after he terrorised a neighbour by smashing his way into their property and demanding money. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

The occupants frantically rang 999 and shut themselves in the bedroom. But Griffin then began kicking the door to gain entry. He relented but picked up a hammer from the flat and used it to smash a window before leaving.

Griffin, who also lives in the block of flats on Ferrybridge Road in Knottingley, has 16 previous convictions for 18 offences.

Mitigating on his behalf, Lydia Carroll told the court his time held on remand since his arrest had been of benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “If he had not gone into prison when he did he would still be on drugs. He calls it a blessing in disguise.

“He is wanting to turn his life around. He wanted to get clean.”

Ms Carroll said Griffin has taken the maximum number of drug tests possible while in prison and has passed them all. He has also enrolled on courses to further himself.

She said Griffin had a difficult upbringing and was even born an addict due to his mother’s drug use.

The judge, Recorder Robert Ward jailed Griffin for 20 months.