The 8 worst areas in Wakefield for anti-social behaviour
New police figures for 2019 have revealed the worst areas for anti-social behaviour in Wakefield - how does your area compare?
Here are eight areas of Wakefield ranked from the most reports of anti-social behaviour. The figures were released by Police.uk and relate to January 2019 for each street. Areas are approximate and all images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Albion Street
Four reports of Anti-social behaviour were reported in January 2019.