The Station Pub: Arrests made after three people assaulted outside Castleford pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say they were called shortly after 11pm to reports of an ongoing assault outside the pub on Welbeck Street.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene with a 37-year-old man arrested in the early hours of this morning from an address in Castleford.
Both remain in custody at this time.
Two male victims were taken to hospital with head/facial injuries.
A female victim was also assaulted but suffered no visible injuries.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of this incident who has not already spoken to the police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240380746.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.