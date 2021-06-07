'The time has come to pay the price': Paedophile finally jailed after years of abuse

Paul Marshall was handed 13 years behind bars for 10 offences, including rape, multiple counts of indecent assault and indecency with a child, dating back to the early 1990s.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court told him he had "shown no regret or remorse" after a four-day trial in which he denied the offences but was found unanimously found guilty by a jury.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was subject to multiple assaults between the age of 7 and 14.

The court was told that the victim, who is now an adult, had been "horribly and significantly" impacted by the abuse Marshall had inflicted on her over the years.

To this day she struggles to have relationships, feels vulnerable and often feels "emotionless and numb".

She suffers with depression and low self esteem.

The judge, Recorder David Gordon told Marshall: "You physically and sexually abused her over many years, in the most horrible way.

"She had her innocence stolen from her.

"It's taken her many years to sum up the courage to make a complaint to the police and see justice done.

"The time has come to pay the price for what you have done. The chickens have come home to roost.

"I'm in no doubt that the abuse has led to her suffering severe psychological harm.

"You have never expressed any remorse or regret."

Marshall, 61, of Yew Tree Walk, Knottingley, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds. He has no previous convictions.

He was told he must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to prevent him having unsupervised access with children.