The top 10 streets for violent crime within Wakefield city centre’s cumulative impact zone

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
With news that stricter licensing rules for bars and shops in the centre of Wakefield look set to remain in place, we’ve taken a look at the top 10 streets for violent crime within Wakefield city centre’s cumulative impact zone (September 2023 to August 2024).

A cumulative impact zone was first established in Wakefield city centre in 2006 in an attempt to reduce street drinking and violent crime.

The council’s licensing committee agreed to put forward draft proposals for the zone to remain in place.

The zone covers a large area of the city centre and is divided into two areas – red and amber.

Most of the red area covers the top half of Westgate where there is a high concentration of bars, pubs and nightclubs.

The committee is expected to vote on the new policy at a meeting in January.

Westgate had 156 reports of violent crime violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024)

1. Westgate

Westgate had 156 reports of violent crime violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024)

The Bull Ring had 26 reports of violent crime violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024)

2. Bull Ring

The Bull Ring had 26 reports of violent crime violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024)

Wood Street had 15 reports of violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024).

3. Wood Street

Wood Street had 15 reports of violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024).

Market Street had 15 reports of violent crime violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024)

4. Market Street

Market Street had 15 reports of violent crime violent crime (September 2023 to August 2024)

