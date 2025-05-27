The unsolved murders across Wakefield where no one has been brought to justice

There are still killers who have never been found who are responsible for the deaths of people across the Wakefield district.

West Yorkshire Police has given the names of three victims in unsolved murder cases following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by the Express.

The force has a dedicated cold case team review detectives who ensure investigation into unsolved cases do not stop, no matter how far they date back.

A total of three in the Wakefield district remain unsolved, West Yorkshire Police has revealed.

The murders of Isobel Dobson, Lea Brooke and Peter Swailes remain unsolved.

These cases are among 86 undetected murders across West Yorkshire, where those responsible have yet to be brought to justice.

All the murders remained unsolved as of May 2025, according to the reply to the FOI.

The force said it doesn't close murder cases until those responsible have been brought to justice.

The Major Investigation Review Team looks at new lines of enquiry and how changes like advances in DNA technology could provide vital breakthroughs.

The Wakefield district cases that remain unsolved include:

PETER SWAILES

Father-of-four Mr Swailes died after being struck around the head with a blunt weapon on Garmill Lane in Fitzwilliam on Friday, February 9, 1996.

The assault took place between 2.30am and 3am as he was returning home from a night out in Pontefract with his sister and brother-in-law.

Little Isobel June Dobson died at Hessle Common Lane Farm in Wragby, on September 30, 2011.

While driving on Garmill Lane, a Maestro type car drove up behind them and began to flash its headlights.

The trio pulled over in their Triumph Acclaim car, parking in the middle of the road to block it.

Mr Swailes and his brother-in-law got out to speak with the occupants of the Maestro hatchback, which was described as either green or dark blue.

The pair argued with the male driver of the Maestro before getting back in their car.

A few seconds later the passenger window of their car was smashed.

Mr Swailes got out and was struck over the head with a blunt object.

The Maestro driver then got back in his car and did a three point turn to head back in the direction of Nostell Priory.

Mr Swailes died from injuries caused by at least one blow to the head from a blunt weapon. That one act robbed four children of a father and a sister of her brother.

The driver of the Maestro was 6ft to 6ft 2ins tall, slim and between 20 and 30 years of age.

He had short coloured dark hair in a crewcut style.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing blue denim jeans, training shoes, and a sports type top with a high collar which was zipped or fastened up.

Another car and a bus drove by the two vehicles while the incident was ongoing, and the drivers of both vehicles were spoken to.

ISOBEL DOBSON

Isobel June Dobson died at Hessle Common Lane Farm in Wragby, on September 30, 2011.

The two-year-old was sat in the back of a van alongside her younger sister Sarah, then aged one, when a fire which was deliberately started in a hay barn spread rapidly and engulfed the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Hessle Farm at about 5.30pm, where they found two barns and a car ablaze.

The fire service has described the fire as "significant" and sent 10 fire engines to the scene.

Concluding an inquest into Isobel’s death, the coroner recorded a narrative verdict.

He said: “The fire was deliberately started by a person or persons whose motive for doing so cannot be determined from the available evidence. I therefore record a verdict in those terms”

LEA BROOKE

Léa Florentina Brooke, 81, died in a blaze which started when white spirit was poured through her letterbox at her house in Walton Lane, Sandal and set alight, at just after 1.30am on November 10, 2008.

No motive has ever been established for the attack and detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have kept the case under review as they continue to try and identify the person or persons responsible for Léa’s murder.

Mrs Brooke was a mother and a grandmother, and her murder was a huge shock to the local community, as well as her family and friends.

The mother-of-five and grandmother, had lived in her home, the Old Coach House – built by her late husband Lindsay – for 25 years.

During the early hours of November 10, 2008, Mrs Brooke was alone in the house when the killer poured white spirit through the letter box and set it alight.

Her house was situated on a small development, hidden from the main road by trees and fields, and it was several minutes before anyone raised the alarm.

By the time fire crews arrived, 80 per cent of the house was engulfed in flames.

Around 25 firefighters, from Wakefield, Ossett, Featherstone and Normanton battled the fire.

An inquest heard how Mrs Brooke was found in her nightclothes in a bathroom, her body partly covered by fallen debris caused by a fierce blaze which took firefighters more than two hours to bring under control.

Mrs Brooke was an active member of the community. She had served as the district president of the Inner Wheel Club of Wakefield, which she had been a member of for more than 50 years, and regularly attended Wakefield Golf Club in Sandal, devoting her time to helping others.

In the hunt for Mrs Brooke’s killer, a reconstruction was broadcast on BBC’s Crimewatch in 2011 but no new witnesses came forward.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have kept the case under review as they continue to try and identify the person or persons responsible for Mrs Brooke’s murder.

They have always maintained that the answer to her death lies in the local community.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.