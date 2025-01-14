Thief caught running out of Wakefield city centre shop with perfume stashed in rucksack stolen earlier that day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thief was caught trying to shoplift perfume from a Wakefield city in a rucksack he had stolen earlier that day.

PCSOs from Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team apprehended the man.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the NPT said: “Earlier today a male filled a rucksack with perfumes in a city centre store and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

"He was spotted by staff and as he ran off in an attempt to escape he fell straight into the arms of PCSOs from Wakefield Central NPT.

"The PCSOs escorted him back to the store where he was arrested a short time later by colleagues.

"Upon searching the male, it was identified that the rucksack he was using to stash his stolen goods, was in fact also stolen by him earlier this morning from a different store.”

The NPT covers the city centre, Eastmoor, Flanshaw, Lupset, Peacock, Portobello, Thornes and surrounding areas.