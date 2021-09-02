Thief detained by members of the public is given prison

Alan Bell, of no fixed address, was caught after trying car door handles in streets in Castleford.

He was seen by members of the public who grabbed him until the police could arrive and make an arrest.

The 45-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he admitted five charges relating to the evening of Monday, August 23.

Thefts from cars. (library pic)

This included two counts of interfering with a car on Centurion Way, stealing from a car on Centurion Way, stealing a bag from a car on Rhodes Street and stealing documents from a car on Moore Way.