Thief detained by members of the public is given prison
A thief who was detained by members of the public after he was seen stealing from cars has been jailed.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:45 pm
Alan Bell, of no fixed address, was caught after trying car door handles in streets in Castleford.
He was seen by members of the public who grabbed him until the police could arrive and make an arrest.
The 45-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where he admitted five charges relating to the evening of Monday, August 23.
This included two counts of interfering with a car on Centurion Way, stealing from a car on Centurion Way, stealing a bag from a car on Rhodes Street and stealing documents from a car on Moore Way.
He was given three months' jail and told to pay £213 costs.