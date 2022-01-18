Thieves steal NHS ventilators from lorry in Wakefield

The machines are used by the NHS to treat people with breathing difficulties.

The theft is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 16, when the vehicle was parked in Foxbridge Way, Normanton.

Approximately 175 of these S-Boxes, which measure about 15cms by 7cms and their modems were taken and Wakefield District Crime Team is appealing for anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them, so they can be recovered promptly and sent on to the NHS.

If you can assist then please contact Wakefield District Crime Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13220025827.