Thieves strip the roof of 300-year-old Wakefield church

Ten of thousands of pounds have been spent to help bring Westgate Unitarian Chapel off Mulberry Way up to scratch in recent years, but criminals are thought to have targeted the roof for its lead content, which can be weighed in for scrap.

It is thought they struck sometime between June 16 and June 20.

The chapel had begun a restoration project in collaboration with Dream Time Creative, to revive interest in church after the pandemic and has received over £40,000 from both Nova and Asda community foundation to cover essential building works and repairs and to deliver a programme of summer activities in the garden.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church workers are dismayed by the theft.

Sarah Cobham, heritage and community engagement project lead said: "We are disappointed that all the work we did to fix the vestry roof in February to make it water tight ready for the new kitchen, kindly funded by Asda, has been needlessly and mindlessly destroyed by vandals.

"Money earmarked to fix the roof on the main chapel has now had to be re-routed to sort this out.

"I've been so proud of what we have achieved here so far with hundreds of people coming into the garden through the week to engage in creative projects including willow weaving, yoga, summer writing and textile work, all inspired by the chapel.

"If it rains before we can get the roof fixed again, the inner ceiling will be destroyed as well."

The chapel is almost 300 years old.

The church, built in the 1700s, is Grade-II-listed and is the oldest church building of its type in the city.

Additional security to protect the chapel in future is now being considered.

Ali Scott, trustee of the chapel, said: "While the insurance will pay for the repair work we need to raise funds to ensure the space is kept safe from future vandalism.

"Security cameras are, sadly, an essential part of our future moving forward."

Sarah Cobham has helped spearhead a revived interest in the chapel.