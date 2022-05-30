Three arrested over chase which ended in four-car Ossett smash

At about 10.25am on Saturday, a grey Jaguar car failed to stop for officers in Dewsbury.
The car was pursued for a short distance to the corner of Dewsbury Road and Church Street in Ossett, where it collided with two other parked cars.
A third car was also damaged in the incident.
Several people attended hospital for treatment for what are thought to be minor injuries.
No serious injuries were reported.
The road was closed off by police on Saturday while an investigation took place.
Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class B drugs and released under investigation.