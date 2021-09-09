Three men deny attempted murder charges as trial date is set

The trio entered the not-guilty pleas at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court today, September 9, in connection with the incident in Tingley on Sunday, August 8.

Shaun McDermott, 35, of Batley Road Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 18, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Johsua Bathie also pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Recorder of Leeds Judge Guy Kearl QC set a trial date of February 7 2022.

All three defendants were remanded in custody.

The charges relate to an incident that took place at around 6.15pm on Sunday August 8 when police were called to reports of an ongoing fight in Batley Road, Tingley.

It was also reported that a firearm had been discharged in Dunningley Lane.

Police attended and found two men with injuries consistent with the use of a firearm.