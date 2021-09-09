Three men deny attempted murder charges as trial date is set
Three men have each denied two charges of attempted murder and a firearms offence after a shooting in Tingley.
The trio entered the not-guilty pleas at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court today, September 9, in connection with the incident in Tingley on Sunday, August 8.
Shaun McDermott, 35, of Batley Road Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 18, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.
Johsua Bathie also pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article.
Recorder of Leeds Judge Guy Kearl QC set a trial date of February 7 2022.
All three defendants were remanded in custody.
The charges relate to an incident that took place at around 6.15pm on Sunday August 8 when police were called to reports of an ongoing fight in Batley Road, Tingley.
It was also reported that a firearm had been discharged in Dunningley Lane.
Police attended and found two men with injuries consistent with the use of a firearm.
Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.