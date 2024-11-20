Three men wanted by police in connection with Pontefract town centre assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating an assault in Pontefract town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 16) have released images of three men they would like to speak to.

The victim was standing outside the Red Lion pub on Market Place, at around 1.45am when he was approached by three men and subjected to an assault, which left him with head and facial injuries.

Following CCTV enquiries, detectives from Wakefield CID have released images of three men who they would like to identify to speak to in connection with this incident.

If anyone has any information about those pictured in these images, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240624902.

Similarly, these men are encouraged to come forward themselves to assist police in their ongoing enquiries.