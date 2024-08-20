Three people arrested after 'police' protective body armour and a lock knife found in car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roads policing officers conducting routine patrols yesterday evening (Monday) in the Wakefield area, stopped a white Seat Ibiza on Wrangbrook Lane, Upton.
One occupant made off from the vehicle, with the other three arrested.
Officers searching the vehicle recovered items including a cap with the word ‘police’ on it, protective body armour and a lock knife. A quantity of cannabis was also found.
Three males, aged 17, 24 and 24, have been arrested and are currently in custody.
Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “The items found within this vehicle are of clear concern. We have enquiries ongoing to establish any potential linked offences.
“It also serves as a timely reminder that legitimate police officers will always carry identification.
" If you have any concerns about someone purporting to be the police you can ask them to verify their identity and, if you continue to have concerns, should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”