Thug jailed over Christmas Day party stabbing

The victim needed emergency surgery and spent a week in intensive care after James Chambley carried out the unprovoked knife attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the incident took place at a flat on Old Farm Parade, West Park, Leeds on December 25, 2018.

Chambley went to the party with his partner and the victim was also there with his partner.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chambley was given a seven-year sentence.

Angus MacDonald, prosecuting, said the atmosphere had initially been "positive and festive".

The victim left the flat just before midnight to go to a communal balcony to have a cigarette where he saw the defendant with another man.

They were friendly towards each other before Chambley became aggressive and asked the victim if he thought he was "bigger than him".

Mr MacDonald said: "He lost control and went for him".

There was a struggle between the two men and the victim thought he had been punched.

He then realised he had been stabbed when he saw blood.

Chambley blocked the victim's path as he tried to get back into the flat to get help.

He managed to get back into the property as Chambley continued to shout.

The prosecutor said the victim took the view that Chambley was on drugs.

Police were called and the defendant left the flat.

The victim suffered wounds to his back and a laceration to his spleen.

Chambley was arrested on January 5, 2019, and denied being at the flat on the night of the incident.

Mobile phone evidence placed him in the area at the time and a text message was found which made it clear he was responsible for the knife attack.

Chambley, 31, of Elmete Road, Castleford, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

He has previous convictions for violent disorder, criminal damage and drugs offences.

The victim provided a statement to the court describing how he still suffers numbness in his leg as a result of his injuries.

He was in pain for weeks after the incident and struggled to sleep and walk.

Mr MacDonald said: "He said it stopped his life in its tracks."

Giles Grant, mitigating, said Chambley had previous convictions but had never been convicted of an offence of such seriousness before.

Mr Grant said his client had not been in trouble since the offence.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed Chambley for seven years and two months.