Daniel Habberjam's victim lay terrified on the floor and unable to move from the pain as blood poured from his mouth, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Rebecca Young said the defendant and the victim lived together in shared accommodation managed by Bridge It Housing Association.

Leeds Crown Court heard Daniel Habberjam had an "unenviable record" that included convictions for violence. Picture: James Hardisty

She said the victim had become concerned around Christmas time last year after Habberjam lost his temper and overturned some property at the house in Castleford.

Despite this, the pair went out for the evening on January 15 this year. They drank well into the morning, visiting various addresses and friends of the defendant, and calling at shops to buy more alcohol.

They returned home at around 8am or 9am after being given a lift back by one of the defendant's friends but left the last lot of alcohol in the car by mistake.

Ms Young said: "This seems to have been the trigger because it appears to have angered the defendant and he began to throw household items around again."

Another witness in the property saw the defendant pull the gas hob from the worktop and left because he was worried.

At around noon, the victim had gone to the bathroom and came out to find Habberjam waiting outside for him. Habberjam struck him, causing him to lose consciousness, and he came round on the floor.

Ms Young said the victim was unable to move out of pain and fear, and asked the defendant why he had hit him. Habberjam said the victim had been "getting lippy", adding: "You like knives, don't you?"

Habberjam left and returned with a small kitchen knife, before continuing to make threats while waving the weapon around.

The victim managed to leave and get to a nearby betting shop, where worried staff called the police. He initially told officers that he had been jumped by four men, later saying this was because he was scared of repercussions.

He needed hospital treatment for bruising and fractures to his face.

Ms Young said Habberjam told a member of the housing association staff that he would slit the victim's throat if he had said anything to police.

The 34-year-old, of Aketon Road, Castleford, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and breaching a suspended sentence order, which had been imposed for an earlier offence.

Andrew Stranex, mitigating, said: "He is very sorry for what happened that day. Things got totally out of hand."

He said the "huge amounts of alcohol" drunk on that occasion had been a factor but accepted his client had an "unenviable record" that included convictions for violence.