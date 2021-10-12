Thug scarred man for life in bottle punch attack in Wakefield

The court was told Joshua Jones had got the "wrong end of the stick" after the man had helped Jones's girlfriend.

Jones, 29, went to the man's flat in Horbuy near Wakefield and when he opened the door Jones struck him in the face.

The victim suffered a fractured cheek bone and face wound that needed multiple stitches.

He has been left scarred for life and has permanent nerve damage.

Jones, of East Avenue, Horbury, admitted wounding.

He was sentenced to an 18 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said the victim and his girlfriend had been to a concert in Leeds on October 3 2019 and then on to Wakefield for drinks before catching a taxi home to Horbury.

When they got to Horbury they saw a woman who was upset and said she had been arguing with her boyfriend.

She said her phone battery was dead and she couldn't call for help.

The attack victim asked the taxi driver to take the woman to Wakefield and said he would pay for the fare.

Mr Walker said the woman did not want to do that so the couple said she could go to the man's flat and charge her phone.

The couple and the woman went to the man's flat.

Mr Walker said the woman - who police said had been drinking - "felt uncomfortable" about being there and set off walking away, but fell over and injured her head.

Mr Walker said the woman later met up with Jones who became angry and went to confront the victim at his flat.

He has one previous conviction from July 2019 for four offences: two charges of battery and once charge of assault causing harm and causing damage.

Mr Walker said they involved a series of offences against his girlfriend.

Jones had headbutted and punched his girlfriend and struck her with a baby walker.

On September 2 2019 he was sentenced to a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

Philip Standfast, mitigating, said: "On that night the defendant very much got the wrong end of the stick. He was told things which upset him.

"He had been drinking heavily. He clearly misinterpreted the situation, because it's clear the victim only intended to help his girlfriend."

Mr Standfast said Jones is working as a subcontractor for a joinery firm and is still with his girlfriend.

Mr Standfast said: "They have one child. They are reconciled now. There is another child on the way."

Recorder Richard Wright QC handed Jones an 18 month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He must do 180 hours unpaid work plus 30 rehabilitation activity days and comply with a nine-month 8.30pm to 7am curfew.