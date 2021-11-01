Thug threatened to stab peacekeeper in supermarket car park

The victim had been attempting to diffuse a situation between Simon Birks and a woman who were arguing loudly outside Asda on Dewsbury Road on the afternoon of September 14.

Prosecutor Kristina Goodwin said the man noticed there were three children with the rowing pair who then began pushing each other.

When the man approached, Birks pulled out a pair of scissors, told him he was schizophrenic and threatened to stab him, before putting the weapon away.

Asda on Dewsbury Road in Wakefield.

The 42-year-old was arrested a short time later still in possession of the scissors.

He told officers he had bought them to cut up meat and denied using them to threaten anyone.

He later admitted a charge of carrying an offensive weapon and common assault.

Birks, of Dewsbury Road, Leeds, has 35 convictions for 72 offences, including two previous offences of carrying an offensive weapon.

Under a three-strike rule, he must be handed a minimum six-month sentence.

Stephen Swan, mitigating for Birks, said: "He accepts it's prison, but he is no stranger to prison, it's not an easy ride for him with his personal circumstances."

He said that Birks lost an eye in a motorcycle accident at the age of 15, and suffered post-concussion syndrome that led to paranoia, anxiety and depression.

He has been diagnosed as schizophrenic and suffers with epilepsy.

He was also a heroin addict but is now on a methadone programme.