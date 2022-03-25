Thug who put partner in hospital is jailed

Gareth Lightowler, 34, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted wounding with intent.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 25 last year, when Lightowler had an argument with his now ex-partner in Outwood.

During the argument, Lightowler followed the victim inside a property, where he attacked her, leaving her with serious facial injuries and bruising all over her body, which required hospital treatment.

Lightowler was jailed for three years.

Neighbours heard the commotion and contacted police, who swiftly arrested Lightowler and brought him into custody, and he was later charged.

Lightowler, of The Avenue, Outwood, was handed a three-year jail term.

DC Lucy Delaney , of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome the sentencing of Lightowler at court, which is reflective of the danger he poses to members of the public.

"His actions were unacceptable and left a person he was supposed to love and care for in hospital and in fear of him. We hope his victim can take some comfort from the sentence imposed and are pleased that his early guilty plea as sparing them the ordeal of a trial

“I’d like to thank the victim for her assistance throughout the investigation and I hope the sentence brings closure, and she can move forward with her life.

Detective Inspector Wright of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit said “We take crimes like this seriously and we are committed to bringing those responsible for this type of crime to justice, especially those who inflict violence on women and girls.