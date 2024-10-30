Tough rules set to remain for bars and off-licences in Wakefield city centre

Stricter licensing rules for bars and shops in the centre of Wakefield look set to remain in place.

A cumulative impact zone was first established in Wakefield city centre in 2006 in an attempt to reduce street drinking and violent crime.

Wakefield Council has a policy to only allow premises licences to be granted within the area in exceptional circumstances.

The policy means the majority of new alcohol licence applications are rejected unless they can show they can help improve the city centre.

The local authority is legally obliged to carry out a review of the policy every three years and must consult members of the public, licensed trade representatives and responsible authorities such as the police.

In November 2021, 79 per cent of people who responded to a council survey said they agreed with the council’s approach to city centre licensing rules.

A total of 12 per cent disagreed, with the remainder indicating they were unsure.

The council’s licensing committee agreed to put forward draft proposals for the zone to remain in place.

The zone covers a large area of the city centre and is divided into two areas – red and amber.

Most of the red area covers the top half of Westgate where there is a high concentration of bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Licensing rules for bar owners are more stringent in the red area as it is considered under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

The draft proposals also include continuing to limit the number of off-licences and takeaway premises.

Licensing officer Dave Hollis told a licensing committee meeting: “We have tried to separate street drinking and the night time economy.

“The whole area should be considered red as far as off-licence applications are concerned.

“We are not proposing to alter that.”

According to figures from West Yorkshire Police’s intelligence unit, 305 violent crimes were reported in the cumulative impact area during the 12 month period from September 2023 to August 2024.

The number of violent crimes reported over the same period to August 2019 was 238. The figure in August 2020 was 170.

Mr Hollis said: “It was the pandemic in 2020 and crime figures were expectedto be lower than they are now.

“It’s roughly a similar amount overall.”

Committee member David Pickersgill said he hoped consideration could be given to extending the red zone to some areas just off Westgate, including Carter Street and George and Crown Yard.

Councillors agreed to put the proposals out to consultation for a four-week period.

The committee is expected to vote on the new policy at a meeting in January.

Violent crime reported in Wakefield’s cumulative impact area between September 2023 and August 2024

Assault 236

Domestic assault 26

Harassment 19

Nuisance phone calls/texts/e-mails 6

Hate crime 7

Threats to kill 4

Other 7