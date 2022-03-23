Tougher laws on mobile phone use while driving comes into force

Drivers need to be aware that from this Friday (25 March), the law around using your mobile phone while driving is changing.

Friday. March 25, will see the long-awaited introduction of tougher laws on drivers who use their mobile phones while driving.

Although it has been illegal to use a hand-held mobile phone for calls and texting while driving since 2003, the rise in use of smartphones over the years, legislation has become outdated with mobiles being able to carry out a number of added functions such as recording videos and playing music.

The effectiveness of the current law was highlighted in 2019 where it was found that a motorist filming the aftermath of a road traffic collision while driving was not guilty of an offence, because he was not using the device for interactive communication.

The Statutory Instrument bringing the relevant changes to the law into effect was laid before Parliament on February 1 this year.

West Yorkshire Police are now urging drivers to take note of the new law and what is now illegal.

From Friday “using” a phone will be expanded to cover:

• Illuminating the screen.

• Checking the time.

• Checking notifications.

• Unlocking the device.

• Making, receiving or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call.

• Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content.

• Sending , receiving or uploading a photo or video.

• Utilising camera, video or sound recording.

• Drafting any text.

• Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages.

• Accessing an app.

• Accessing the internet.

There is an exemption which allows drivers to use a mobile to make a contactless payment while the vehicle is stationary at places such as drive-through restaurants and car parks.