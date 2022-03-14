West Yorkshire Police figures suggest there's been a 44 per cent increase in transphobic related offences over the last year across the region.

Alison Lowe, a long-term advocate of trans rights who became deputy mayor last year, said she believed online hate was helping to fuel the rise.

The issue was discussed at a regional police and crime panel meeting on Friday.

Bradford councillor Richard Dunbar described the figures as "massively worrying".

He cited research from the LGBT charity Stonewall which suggests more than a quarter of transgender people have attempted suicide, while 90 per cent have considered it.

Coun Dunbar said: "It's important I mention that, because it affects how we respond to these crimes."

He asked Ms Lowe what she attributed the rise to and what specialist support was being offered to victims.

Alison Lowe became the region's deputy mayor for policing last year.

Ms Lowe, a former Leeds councillor, responded: "It's something that's very close to my heart. I've worked alongside Trans Leeds for around 10 years.

"I am really disappointed to see these figures, but not surprised.

"It's become fashionable to be transphobic. There's lots of negativity online and I think that's driving some of these increases.

"It's right that we see what we can do to support those communities more and better."

Ms Lowe said West Yorkshire's mayoral office was looking into more ways to financially help LGBT and anti-hate causes.

She added: "Our funds aren't unlimited but I think there's more we need to be doing.

"The police are really open to understanding how they can improve their responses to offences affecting the LGBT community."