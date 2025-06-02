Two 15-year-old boys arrested after assaulting bus passenger in Castleford
Police were called to Junction 32 yesterday afternoon (June 1) following reports of a “disturbance”.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 5pm yesterday police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a number of teenage boys on Colorado Way, Castleford.
“It was reported that the group were banging on the windows of a bus.
"A man in his 50s who had been a passenger on the bus confronted the group and was then assaulted.
“Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Two boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of S18 Grievous Bodily Harm and enquiries remain ongoing.
Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250307450.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.