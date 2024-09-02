Two arrested after good samaritan hit by car during Castleford robbery

By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:45 BST
Two people have been arrested after a man was injured after intervening following the robbery of a woman in Castleford.

At around 2:15pm on Sunday, September 1, it was reported that a woman was robbed of her handbag by a man in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Enterprise Way, Castleford.

The man is reported to have got into a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a woman.

A male member of the public then jumped onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The man intervened after a woman was robbed of her handbag in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Enterprise Way.

The vehicle was driven to Lumley Street, Castleford, with the man still holding onto the vehicle, before he fell off, suffering broken bones.

Both suspects left the scene in the vehicle.

Following further enquiries, a 44-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and are currently in custody.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed or has dashcam or CCTV footage of any part of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240476217.