Two arrests made by armed police after man threatened with a gun in Knottingley
Armed police, along with a police helicopter, were deployed to Pontefract yesterday evening (Tuesday) following reports of a man being threatened with a gun on Hill Top.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.54pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 4) police received a call from a man who reported being threatened with a gun on Hill Top in Knottingley.
“Armed officers were deployed and a short time later they arrested a man and woman at an address in Willow Park, Pontefract on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“A BB gun was also recovered.”
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.