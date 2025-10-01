Two charged following shot fired at house in Newmillerdam

Two people are due to appear at court following an investigation into a firearms discharge at a property in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges relate to an investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into a firearms discharge at a residential property on Patch Wood View on October 25, 2022.

Jason Wood, aged 37, of Aspen Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Doherty, aged 40, also of Aspen Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on October 2.