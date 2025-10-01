Two charged following shot fired at house in Newmillerdam
Two people are due to appear at court following an investigation into a firearms discharge at a property in the Newmillerdam area of Wakefield.
The charges relate to an investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into a firearms discharge at a residential property on Patch Wood View on October 25, 2022.
Jason Wood, aged 37, of Aspen Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Gemma Doherty, aged 40, also of Aspen Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, has been summoned to court to face a charge of conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on October 2.