Two former police officers appear in court charged with rape of child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two former police officers appeared in court yesterday (Wednesday) charged with the alleged rape and indecent assault of an under age girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex PC Ian Hopkinson, 63, and former Sergeant William Baker, 78, are alleged to have committed the crimes between 1992 and 1995 while serving in West Yorkshire Police's mounted horse section in Pontefract.

Mr Hopkinson, of Redcar, North Yorkshire, has been charged with five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been charged with five counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

Two former police officers appeared in court yesterday charged with the alleged rape and indecent assault of an under age girl.

Mr Baker, of Hayle, Cornwall, has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 years and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

The court heard Mr Baker had been in the forces for 27 years.

On Wednesday (May 7) at Leeds Magistrates Court District, Judge Kitson remanded both men to appear before the city's crown court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men were charged after a woman came forward in 2023 and reported being the alleged victim of serious sexual offences.

Following the report an investigation was launched and both men were arrested in June 2024.

A 74-year-old man, who was also a West Yorkshire Police officer at the time of the reported offences, was also arrested in June 2024 as part of this investigation.

He has since died and there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Both men were released on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told to have no contact with the alleged victim and no unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 18.

Baker and Hopkinson were also prohibited from contacting each other.

Mr Hopkinson and Mr Baker will both appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 4.