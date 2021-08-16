Two injured in Horbury incident as police issue first statement

At 4.35am this morning officers were called to a building on Bridge Road where they found the men.

West Yorkshire Police has just issued a statement.

It reads: "At 4.35am today, police received reports of an ongoing burglary at a building in Bridge Road, Horbury.

Policefound two injured men when they were called to reports of burglary taking placein Horbury Bridge during the early hours of this morning.

"Officers attended and found two males with injuries, who were taken to hospital for further treatment."

Police have placed a cordon around Horbury Bridge Cricket Club' s ground on Storrs Hill Road.

A forensic tent has been erected close to the club house and officers were still guarding the scene earlier on Monday.

Part of the Horse and Jockey's car park and an access road off Bridge Road were also taped off.