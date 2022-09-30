Heavy police presence was seen at the business on Monday, with residents witnessing officers searching the premises and surrounding land.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that large quantities of Class A and B drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash, and that enquiries are ongoing.

Residents reported that the search took a number of days, with officers spending four days at the premise.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended at Crown Farm on Monday, September 26 to execute a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Large quantities of Class A and B Drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash, and two males have been arrested.

“Enquiries are continuing.”