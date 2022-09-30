Two men arrested at Crown Farm in Wakefield following police drugs bust
Two men have been arrested following a drugs raid at Crown Farm in Ryhill, Wakefield.
Heavy police presence was seen at the business on Monday, with residents witnessing officers searching the premises and surrounding land.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that large quantities of Class A and B drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash, and that enquiries are ongoing.
Residents reported that the search took a number of days, with officers spending four days at the premise.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended at Crown Farm on Monday, September 26 to execute a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
“Large quantities of Class A and B Drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash, and two males have been arrested.
“Enquiries are continuing.”
To report drug-related crime to West Yorkshire Police, visit its website https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it/report-drug-use-drug-dealing or phone 101 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information or 0800 555 111.