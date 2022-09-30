News you can trust since 1852
Two men arrested at Crown Farm in Wakefield following police drugs bust

Two men have been arrested following a drugs raid at Crown Farm in Ryhill, Wakefield.

By Shawna Healey
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:48 pm

Heavy police presence was seen at the business on Monday, with residents witnessing officers searching the premises and surrounding land.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that large quantities of Class A and B drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash, and that enquiries are ongoing.

Residents reported that the search took a number of days, with officers spending four days at the premise.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended at Crown Farm on Monday, September 26 to execute a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Large quantities of Class A and B Drugs were seized, along with a quantity of cash, and two males have been arrested.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

To report drug-related crime to West Yorkshire Police, visit its website https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it/report-drug-use-drug-dealing or phone 101 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information or 0800 555 111.