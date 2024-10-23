Two men charged after Normanton petrol station worker left in critical condition

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 16:51 BST
Two men have been charged following an incident at a petrol station in Normanton in which a shop worker was seriously injured.

Taghan Bal, aged 18, of Wyatts Green Road, Wyatts Green, Essex, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent, dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

Aderoju Adeniran, aged 31, of Central Street, Islington, London, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

The charges relate to an incident at the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road, Normanton, in which a staff member suffered serious injuries.

The injured man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, October 24).

