Two men injured and arrest made for GBH following 'altercation' on Westgate
A man has been arrested following an altercation on Westgate last night (Wednesday).
Police were called at 11pm last night and found two men had suffered injuries.
They were taken to hospital for treatment.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of S18 GBH.
Investigations into the incident are continuing.
Any witnesses are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250242493.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.